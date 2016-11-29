A man makes a fire under a large cooking pot in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S. November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Cekpa Bald Eagle sits by a fire in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S. November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People work on a building project in the Oceti Sakowin camp in a snow storm during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S. November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen in a snow storm during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S. November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

The Oceti Sakowin camp is seen in a snow storm during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S. November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

CANNON BALL, N.D. North Dakota officials on Tuesday backed away from plans to physically block supplies from reaching oil pipeline protesters at a camp near the construction site, saying they will instead use financial deterrents to prevent food and building materials from coming in.

Activists have spent months protesting plans to route the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline beneath a lake near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, saying the project poses a threat to water resources and sacred Native American sites.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maxine Herr, a spokeswoman for the Morton County Sheriff's Department, said food, building materials and other supplies would be blocked from entering the main camp following Governor Jack Dalrymple's "emergency evacuation" order on Monday.

However, a spokesman for the governor told Reuters on Tuesday afternoon that no such action was planned. "There is not going to be any blockade of supplies," said the spokesman, Jeff Zent.

State officials said fines will be their tool of choice rather than a physical blockade. Herr said following Zent's comments that law enforcement would take a more "passive role" than enforcing a blockade. Officers will stop vehicles they believe are headed to the camp and inform drivers they are committing an infraction and could be fined $1,000.

"That is the understanding that we had initially, but we had to get that clarified," Herr said by telephone. "The governor is more interested in public safety than setting up a road block and turning people away."

There will be no "hard road block," according to Cecily Fong, a spokeswoman for the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services. However, anyone attempting to bring supplies in to the main protest camp will be warned they will face penalties, which should serve as a deterrent, she said.

"So that effectively is going to block that stuff, but there is not going to be a hard road block," Fong said by telephone.

A spokeswoman from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe was not immediately available for comment.

The 1,172-mile (1,885 km) pipeline project, owned by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP.N), is mostly complete except for a segment planned to run under Lake Oahe, a reservoir formed by a dam on the Missouri River.

Thousands of people are protesting at camps located on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land, north of the Cannonball River in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The Sacred Stone camp, which was the original camp established in April, is south of the river on the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.

The main protest camp is called Oceti Sakowin, near Cannon Ball.

(Writing by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Additional reporting by David Gaffen and Mica Rosenberg in New York and Ernest Scheyder in Houston; Editing by Matthew Lewis)