A crude oil transmission line was shut down in western North Dakota following a leak that spilled oil into a creek, the state said on Tuesday.

The size of Monday's leak and extent of the spill were not yet known. It occurred as Native Americans, climate activists and other protesters camped around 200 miles away, at the site of the controversial Dakota Access pipeline project over concerns a leak there could contaminate the water supply.

The leak that prompted the shutdown was discovered in a six-inch pipeline operated by Belle Fourche Pipeline Company, the North Dakota Department of Health said. An undetermined amount of crude oil was spilled, the state said.

"A series of booms have been placed across the creek to prevent downstream migration and a siphon dam has been constructed 4 miles downstream of the release point," Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager for the North Dakota Department of health, said on Tuesday.

This spill apparently has leaked oil into the Ash Coulee Creek in Billings County.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration (PHMSA) has been notified of the incident, an agency spokeswoman said.

Belle Fourche Pipeline Company is a liquids pipeline operator that transports crude oil in the Williston Basin of western North Dakota and eastern Montana, and the Powder River Basin of Wyoming, according to the company website.

The Dakota Access Pipeline, owned by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners LP, had been complete except for a segment planned to run under Lake Oahe, a reservoir formed by a dam on the Missouri River. [nL1N1E00NV]

