Trump supports North Dakota pipeline, will review: spokesman

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appears at a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., December 1, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump supports the construction of a pipeline in North Dakota, his spokesman said on Monday when asked about the government's ruling against the controversial project.

"With regard to the Dakota Access Pipeline, that's something that we support construction of and we'll review the full situation when we're in the White House and make the appropriate determination at that time," Trump spokesman Jason Miller said at a transition team news briefing.