9 months ago
Trump supports North Dakota pipeline, will review: spokesman
#Environment
December 5, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 9 months ago

Trump supports North Dakota pipeline, will review: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appears at a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., December 1, 2016.Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump supports the construction of a pipeline in North Dakota, his spokesman said on Monday when asked about the government's ruling against the controversial project.

"With regard to the Dakota Access Pipeline, that's something that we support construction of and we'll review the full situation when we're in the White House and make the appropriate determination at that time," Trump spokesman Jason Miller said at a transition team news briefing.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
