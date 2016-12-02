Wells Fargo offers to meet with Standing Rock Sioux before year-end

The sign outside the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver April 13, 2016.

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said it would "be pleased" to meet with tribal elders from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe before year-end to discuss the U.S. bank's investment in the Dakota Access Pipeline, the company told the tribe in a letter dated Thursday.

A Wells Fargo spokesman confirmed the authenticity of the letter, and pictures of the document appeared on Twitter on Friday. In a statement, a spokesman added that the company has met with the Standing Rock tribe several times, most recently in October.

Wells Fargo is one of more than a dozen financial institutions with investments in the pipeline; others include Citigroup Inc and TD Bank [TDUSA.UL]. Activists have protested outside bank headquarters and branches in recent months to try to persuade the company to divest its investment in the line.