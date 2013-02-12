FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seismic activity in North Korea may be due to nuclear test: Japan
February 12, 2013 / 3:56 AM / 5 years ago

Seismic activity in North Korea may be due to nuclear test: Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Seismic activities detected at around 0300 GMT in North Korea may be the result of a nuclear test, Japan’s top government spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The Meteorological Agency detected seismic activities around North Korea. There is a chance the activities are not the result of a natural earthquake,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference.

“Judging from past incidents, this could be due to North Korea’s nuclear test,” Suga said.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

