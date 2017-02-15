FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Malaysia detains woman over murder of half-brother of North Korea leader
#World News
February 15, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 6 months ago

Malaysia detains woman over murder of half-brother of North Korea leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia has detained a woman holding a Vietnamese travel document in connection with the death of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, detained on Wednesday morning at the low-cost terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in the Malaysian capital, was identified on the travel document as Doan Thi Huong, police said in a statement.

The "suspect was positively identified from the CCTV footage at the airport and was alone at the time of arrest," they added.

South Korea's spy agency suspects two female North Korean agents assassinated the estranged half-brother of the North Korean leader on Monday, South Korean lawmakers in Seoul have said.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

