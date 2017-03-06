FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
UK urges North Korea to stop 'provocative actions' after missile launches
#World News
March 6, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 5 months ago

UK urges North Korea to stop 'provocative actions' after missile launches

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks during a news briefing after a meeting with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski in Kiev, Ukraine, March 1, 2017.Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Boris Johnson condemned North Korea's firing of four ballistic missiles into the sea off northwest Japan, saying such "provocative actions" were a threat to international peace and security.

The missile launches have angered South Korea and Japan, days after North Korea promised retaliation over U.S.-South Korea military drills it sees as a preparation for war.

"The UK firmly condemns North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches," Johnson said in a statement on the government's website. He added that Britain, which currently holds the presidency of the United Nations Security Council, was working with international partners over the launches.

"We urge North Korea to stop its provocative actions, which threaten international peace and security," he said.

Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

