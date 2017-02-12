SEOUL A ballistic missile that North Korea launched on Sunday flew about 500 kilometers, South Korea's military said, calling it North Korea's "show of force" against the hard-line stance of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Pyongyang.

"The flight distance was about 500 kilometers, and South Korea and the United States are conducting a close-up analysis on additional information," South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

South Korea's presidential office said it called a national security meeting at 9:30 a.m. Seoul time.

