Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
SEOUL A ballistic missile that North Korea launched on Sunday flew about 500 kilometers, South Korea's military said, calling it North Korea's "show of force" against the hard-line stance of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Pyongyang.
"The flight distance was about 500 kilometers, and South Korea and the United States are conducting a close-up analysis on additional information," South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
South Korea's presidential office said it called a national security meeting at 9:30 a.m. Seoul time.
LIMA Peru's Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said it was unclear where the country's fugitive former president Alejandro Toledo was on Sunday after the government's bid to capture him hit a legal obstacle in the United States.
JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would present "responsible policies" in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling to the Israeli far-right to curb its territorial demands in the occupied West Bank.