U.S. says Sudan commits to severing North Korea ties
November 17, 2017 / 12:10 AM / in an hour

U.S. says Sudan commits to severing North Korea ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sudan committed on Thursday to severing all trade and military ties with North Korea, the U.S. State Department said, as Washington seeks to isolate Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programs.

“The United States welcomes the Government of Sudan’s pledge and will continue engagement on this issue to ensure that this commitment is fully implemented,” the State Department said in a statement, adding that the Sudanese foreign ministry made the announcement following meetings with a visiting U.S. diplomat in Khartoum.

Reporting by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
