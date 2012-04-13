Japan says may consider economic sanctions on North Korea

Japan's Defence Minister Naoki Tanaka (C) is surrounded by reporters as he speaks to media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo after reports of North Korea's launch of a rocket April 13, 2012. North Korea's rocket appears to have flown for one minute before crashing into the ocean and has had no impact on Japanese territory, Tanaka said on Friday. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan may consider economic sanctions against North Korea, depending on the response of the international community, Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday.

“It’s become clear that (North Korea) launched a flying object so I’ll consider if necessary how to respond to it while taking into account movements in the international community,” he said when asked about whether Japan will seek new economic sanctions against North Korea.

He also said that markets were reacting calmly.