FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North American Palladium's Ontario mine output rises
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 10, 2012 / 12:02 PM / 6 years ago

North American Palladium's Ontario mine output rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Precious metals producer North American Palladium Ltd (PDL.TO) reported higher first-quarter production at its flagship Lac des Iles mine in Ontario.

The Canadian company said preliminary first-quarter production came in at 41,760 ounces of payable palladium at the mine located north of Thunder Bay, Ontario, compared with last year’s output of 30,661 ounces.

Payable palladium is the quantity of metal within the concentrate, which is sold by the company.

The cash cost for producing an ounce of payable palladium was about $380, down from $519, a year ago.

The company -- which primarily mines and explores for palladium but also for gold -- stuck to its 2012 outlook of producing 150,000 to 160,000 ounces of palladium.

North American Palladium has been operating its Lac des Iles mine since 1993 and also runs the Vezza gold mine in the Abitibi region of Quebec, which is targeted to start commercial production in the second quarter of 2012.

In January, the company said it would stop production at its Sleeping Giant gold mine in Quebec.

North American Palladium shares closed at C$2.40 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.