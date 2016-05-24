FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Dakota oil truck operator sentenced to life for two contract killings
May 24, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

North Dakota oil truck operator sentenced to life for two contract killings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SPOKANE, Wash. (Reuters) - A former trucking company operator from North Dakota’s Bakken oil patch was sentenced on Tuesday to life in federal prison for his conviction on charges of orchestrating the contract killings of two business rivals.

James Terry Henrikson, found guilty of 11 felony counts in February, including murder-for-hire charges, was sentenced to two consecutive life terms by a U.S. district judge in Spokane, Washington, where one of the victims was shot to death in 2013.

Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Bernard Orr

