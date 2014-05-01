British PM Cameron says no political interference behind Adams arrest

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday there had been no political interference in the arrest of Gerry Adams who is being questioned as part of an investigation into one of Northern Ireland’s most notorious murders.

“We have an independent judicial system, both here in England and also we do have one in Northern Ireland and there has been absolutely no political interference in this issue,” Cameron told Sky television.

“We have independent policing authorities, independent prosecuting authorities. Those are vital parts of the free country and the free society we enjoy today,” he added.

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness said earlier the arrest of Adams was a deliberate attempt by unidentified “dark” forces within the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to undermine the peace process and added it was linked to elections later this month.