Sinn Fein's Gerry Adams expected to be released by police: source

Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams arrives at the funeral of veteran British Labour politician Tony Benn at St Margaret's Church, Westminster Abbey in London March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall (BRITAIN) - RTR3ITDU

ANTRIM, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - Northern Ireland police are expected to release Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams later on Sunday and send a file to the province’s public prosecutor after four days of questioning, a source familiar with the case told Reuters.

Police arrested Adams on Wednesday over the 1972 abduction and murder of Jean McConville and have until 1900 GMT to decide whether to charge, release him, or seek a further extension in custody.

Adams said in a statement when he was arrested on Wednesday that he was “innocent of any part” in the death of McConville. His detention has raised tensions among Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government and the province’s fragile peace.