Northern Ireland Police extend Gerry Adams detention by 48 hours
#World News
May 2, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Northern Ireland Police extend Gerry Adams detention by 48 hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Northern Ireland police secured court permission on Friday to extend by 48 hours the detention of Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams for questioning about a 1972 murder during the province’s conflict.

“Detectives from PSNI Serious Crime Branch investigating the abduction and murder of Jean McConville in 1972 have been granted an extra 48 hours to interview the 65-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the investigation on Wednesday,” a spokesman said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries, Editing by Angus MacSwan

