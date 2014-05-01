FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adams Northern Ireland arrest is an attempt to undermine peace: McGuinness
May 1, 2014 / 2:27 PM / 3 years ago

Adams Northern Ireland arrest is an attempt to undermine peace: McGuinness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams speaks to the media in Belfast following the end of talks to resolve divisive issues that have hampered the Northern Ireland peace process which have broken up without agreement, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

BELFAST (Reuters) - The arrest of Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams is a deliberate attempt by unidentified “dark” forces to undermine the peace process, Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness said on Thursday.

McGuinness, also a member of Sinn Fein, said the Police Service of Northern Ireland contained a “dark side” which was “maliciously and vehemently hostile to the peace process”.

“I know that we’ve seen that dark side flex its muscles in the course of the last couple of days,” he said.

“I view his (Adams’) arrest as a deliberate attempt to influence the outcome of the elections that are due to take place in three weeks’ time, north and south on this island.”

Writing by Guy Faulconbridge in London and Conor Humphries in Dublin; editing by Stephen Addison

