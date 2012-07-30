FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northern Iron shares up over 10 percent on rival takeover bid
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 30, 2012 / 1:45 AM / in 5 years

Northern Iron shares up over 10 percent on rival takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Australian miner Northern Iron (NFE.AX) rose as much as 12.5 percent on Monday after it received a rival A$525 million ($550 million) takeover offer from Swiss trading company Prominvest -- one that just tops an earlier bid from Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group.

Shares in the company, which rose 30 percent last week on the Aditya Birla offer, were up 11.5 percent at A$1.16 at 9.24 p.m. EDT.

Prominvest has offered A$1.42 a share and Aditya Brila A$1.40, with both bids indicative and conditional.

Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.