Northern Iron shares up over 10 percent on rival takeover bid

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Australian miner Northern Iron (NFE.AX) rose as much as 12.5 percent on Monday after it received a rival A$525 million ($550 million) takeover offer from Swiss trading company Prominvest -- one that just tops an earlier bid from Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group.

Shares in the company, which rose 30 percent last week on the Aditya Birla offer, were up 11.5 percent at A$1.16 at 9.24 p.m. EDT.

Prominvest has offered A$1.42 a share and Aditya Brila A$1.40, with both bids indicative and conditional.