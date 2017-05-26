North Korea’s other threat

(Reuters) - The world is often alarmed at North Korea's missile and nuclear programs, which the reclusive nation says are intended to deter foreign aggression.

For South Korea, a more immediate danger may be the North's massed artillery, which could devastate parts of the capital Seoul, only 40 km (25 miles) from the border.

The Reuters graphics team takes a closer look at one of the world's largest artillery arsenals, analyzing its capabilities and the South's response to this potential threat.

Here is a link to the graphic (tmsnrt.rs/2rW8uvn)

The analysis shows a large portion of Seoul is within range of North Korea's long-range guns and multiple rocket launchers. It also illustrates the network of underground shelters where South Koreans can go in the event of an attack.

Stratfor, a U.S.-based geopolitical intelligence and advisory firm, said in a January report "the North Korean military's most powerful tool is artillery."

"It cannot level Seoul as some reports have claimed, but it could do significant damage," Stratfor said.