4 months ago
#World News
April 28, 2017 / 2:49 PM / 4 months ago

UK PM May says will work with partners to maintain pressure on North Korea

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan during a visit to Chequers, near Wendover, Britain April 28, 2017.Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - North Korea's missile tests are a threat to global peace and security and Britain will work with international partners to maintain pressure on Pyongyang, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday.

Speaking to television cameras alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after a bilateral meeting at her country residence, May said the pair had agreed that North Korea was continuing to take provocative action.

"In the face of this belligerence, we stand steadfast in our condemnation of such destabilizing activity," she said.

"Prime Minister Abe and I have agreed that we will continue to work with our international partners to maintain pressure on North Korea and counter the security threat posed by its illegal pursuit of nuclear weapons, and work towards a peaceful resolution."

Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton

