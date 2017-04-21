FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China denies its bomber aircraft on high state of alert amid North Korea tensions
#World News
April 21, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 4 months ago

China denies its bomber aircraft on high state of alert amid North Korea tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Defence Ministry on Friday denied reports that its bomber aircraft were on a heightened state of alert amid tensions over North Korea.

In a brief statement, the ministry said Chinese forces on the country's border with North Korea maintained a state of normal combat preparedness and training.

U.S. officials said on Thursday they were aware of a higher-than-usual level of activity by Chinese bomber planes.

Reporting By Ben Blanchard; Writing By Matthew Miller; Editing by Gareth Jones

