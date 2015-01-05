FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspected North Korean army deserter kills four Chinese: Yonhap
#World News
January 5, 2015 / 3:27 AM / 3 years ago

Suspected North Korean army deserter kills four Chinese: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A suspected North Korean army deserter has been detained in China after killing four Chinese during a robbery in the border city of Helong late last month, Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.

The incident occurred on Dec. 28 just across the Tumen River dividing China and North Korea, the report quoted unidentified sources as saying.

Dong-A Ilbo, a South Korean newspaper, said that North Korea had realigned its border troops after the incident.

China’s foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment and South Korea’s unification ministry said they could not confirm the reports.

Since he took power after the death of his father in 2011, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has strengthened border security to prevent defections, according to defectors and activists.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
