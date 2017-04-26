FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China urges all sides to work towards peaceful solution on Korean Peninsula
April 26, 2017 / 2:12 PM / 4 months ago

China urges all sides to work towards peaceful solution on Korean Peninsula

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the media during a news conference following his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias (not pictured) at the Foreign Ministry in Athens, Greece, April 23, 2017.Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday urged all sides to ease tensions between North and South Korea and work towards a peaceful solution in the region.

"The most urgent task at the moment is the resumption of negotiations and all sides in the conflict must take part in this," said Wang Yi, according to an interpreter, speaking after talks with his German counterpart in Berlin.

"Security and stability is quite fragile and there is a great danger that a new conflict, or incidents could happen at any time. Therefore we call all sides to be restrained and to avoid actions or words that could lead to new provocations," he added.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber

