4 months ago
China foreign minister : peaceful agreement 'only' right choice on North Korea
#World News
April 28, 2017 / 1:48 PM / 4 months ago

China foreign minister : peaceful agreement 'only' right choice on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday the situation on the Korean Peninsula is critical and that a peace agreement is the "only right choice" in the nuclear dispute with North Korea.

"Peaceful settlement of the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and negotiations represents the only right choice that is practical and viable," Wang told reporters at the United Nations before a ministerial meeting of the 15-member Security Council.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Doina Chiacu

