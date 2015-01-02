FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says new North Korea sanctions not directly linked to Sony hack
#World News
January 2, 2015 / 7:53 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says new North Korea sanctions not directly linked to Sony hack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New U.S. sanctions imposed against North Korea on Friday were not directly linked to the recent cyber attack on Sony Corp., senior administration officials in Washington said.

The sanctions announced by President Barack Obama named three entities, including Pyongyang’s military intelligence agency, and 10 individuals.

The three entities already had been sanctioned for their role in nuclear weapons development and proliferation.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Paul Simao

