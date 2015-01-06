Sony's 'The Interview' earns $31 million online, $5 million at theaters

A man walks by the poster for the film "The Interview" outside the Alamo Drafthouse theater in Littleton, Colorado December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Sony’s provocative North Korea parody “The Interview” has earned more than $31 million from online, cable and telecoms sales since its December release, Sony Pictures Entertainment said on Tuesday.

The raunchy comedy film was rented or purchased more than 4.3 million times between Dec. 24 and Jan. 4 on online and video-on-demand platforms.

To date, the film has earned $5 million at the theatrical box office, with 580 independent theaters showing the movie in North America.