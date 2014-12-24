FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony Pictures says 'The Interview' to play in over 200 theaters
#World News
December 24, 2014 / 12:44 AM / 3 years ago

Sony Pictures says 'The Interview' to play in over 200 theaters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Sony Pictures comedy “The Interview” will play in more than 200 theaters, a spokesperson said Tuesday, after the studio decided to do a limited release with independent exhibitors on Christmas Day.

Sony Pictures scrapped a wide release last week after the biggest movie theater chains said they would not screen the film over security concerns made by hackers incensed by the film’s story line about a plan to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Ken Wills

