China gives 20 million yuan for North Korea flood relief

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will provide 20 million yuan ($3 million) in humanitarian relief to North Korea to address damage from deadly floods there, China's Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday, after aid agencies have said they are struggling with relief efforts.

At least 133 people have died in North Korea and some 600,000 people have been affected by flooding caused by heavy rain in late August and early September.

The Red Cross said on Saturday that there had been a disappointing response from the international community to its emergency appeal to raise needed funds.