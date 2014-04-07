Germany summons North Korean envoy to protest against nuclear test

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany summoned the North Korean ambassador on Monday to protest against an announcement that the country is planning a new nuclear test, after it test-fired medium-range missiles.

“The Foreign Ministry summoned the North Korean ambassador, Ri Si Hong, in light of the announcement of a further nuclear test from the North Korean government,” the ministry said.

“The Foreign Ministry emphatically calls upon the North Korean government to undertake efforts towards a de-escalation and to resume the dialogue towards resolving the nuclear question.”

It warned there would be a strong international reaction if the test went ahead.

North Korea fired two Rodong missiles on March 26, just as the leaders of Japan, South Korea and the United States were sitting down to discuss containing the North Korean nuclear threat.

Since then, North Korea has rattled sabres by firing artillery rounds into South Korean waters, prompting the South to fire back. South Korea has test-fired a new ballistic missile and Pyongyang has threatened an unspecified “new form” of nuclear test.

Members of the Security Council on March 27 condemned the move as a violation of U.N. resolutions.

Ballistic missile launches are banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions adopted in response to North Korea’s multiple nuclear tests and rocket firings. The council expanded its existing sanctions after Pyongyang’s February 2013 atomic test, its third nuclear detonation since 2006.