North Korea newspaper shows photos of leader Kim with walking stick
#World News
October 13, 2014 / 11:21 PM / 3 years ago

North Korea newspaper shows photos of leader Kim with walking stick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper on Tuesday carried multiple photos of leader Kim Jong Un standing with the apparent aid of a walking stick, as state media made the first reports of his public activities in more than 40 days.

Kim is seen smiling and gesturing in the photos showing him with aides at a newly completed residential complex, wearing his signature dark buttoned suit and appearing to be supporting himself with a black walking stick.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
