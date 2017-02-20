FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korean ambassador arrives at Malaysian foreign ministry: Reuters witness
February 20, 2017 / 2:32 AM / 8 months ago

North Korean ambassador arrives at Malaysian foreign ministry: Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - North Korea’s ambassador arrived on Monday for a meeting at the Malaysian foreign ministry, a Reuters witness said, as an investigation continues into the killing in Kuala Lumpur of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half-brother.

Ambassador Kang Chol and Malaysian officials were not immediately available for comment.

North Korea said on Saturday that it would categorically reject Malaysia’s autopsy report on the death of Kim Jong Nam, and accused Malaysia of “colluding with outside forces”, in a veiled reference to rival nation South Korea.

Reporting by Athit Preawongmetha; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Sam Holmes

