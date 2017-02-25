FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia to sweep airport for chemicals after Kim Jong Nam murder
February 25, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 6 months ago

Malaysia to sweep airport for chemicals after Kim Jong Nam murder

Travelers are seen at the departure hall at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) in Sepang, Malaysia February 15, 2016.Lai Seng Sin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia plans to sweep one of the terminals at Kuala Lumpur international airport for toxic chemicals after Kim Jong Nam was murdered there with a nerve agent last week.

The teams involved include the police forensic team, the fire department and the Atomic Energy Licensing Board, the Malaysian police said in a statement on Saturday.

The sweep will be conducted from 1 a.m. (1700 GMT) on Feb. 26, the police said.

Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed on Feb. 13 at the airport by VX nerve agent, classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction, Malaysian police said on Friday.

Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by David Clarke

