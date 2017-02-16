FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysian police say second suspect in North Korean's murder had Indonesian passport
February 16, 2017 / 3:51 AM / 6 months ago

Malaysian police say second suspect in North Korean's murder had Indonesian passport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian police said the second female suspect detained on Thursday in connection with the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was carrying an Indonesian passport.

She was positively identified from the CCTV footage at the Kuala Lumpur airport, the police said in a statement, adding that the arrest was made at 0200 local time on Thursday.

Malaysian police on Wednesday detained a woman holding Vietnam travel papers and said they were looking for a "few" other foreign suspects in connection with the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

