6 months ago
Malaysia says North Korean murder autopsy results might be ready Wednesday
#World News
February 20, 2017 / 4:25 AM / 6 months ago

Malaysia says North Korean murder autopsy results might be ready Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The autopsy results for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother, who was murdered last week in Kuala Lumpur, could be released as early as Wednesday, Malaysia's health minister said on Monday.

"We are talking about the normal period of time to complete most post mortem and give results, so on this basis, yes," Health Minister Subramaniam Sathasivam told reporters in response to a question about when results would be released.

Malaysian authorities have given the victim Kim Jong Nam's next of kin two weeks to come forward to help in the investigation.

North Korean officials have sought to prevent Malaysia from carrying out an autopsy on the victim and demanded the body be handed over directly.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

