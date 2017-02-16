FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia may release body of Kim Jong Nam to North Korea after probe
February 16, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 6 months ago

Malaysia may release body of Kim Jong Nam to North Korea after probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia may release the body of Kim Jong Nam, the slain half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, to the next of kin through the North Korean embassy, Malaysia's deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

Kim Jong Nam, who was estranged from his younger half-brother, was killed in an apparent assassination on Monday at Kuala Lumpur International airport. [nL8N1G108F]

"After all the police and medical procedures are completed we may release the body to the next of kin through the embassy," Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told reporters.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

