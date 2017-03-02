FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Malaysia to deport North Korean detained in airport murder probe
#World News
March 2, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 6 months ago

Malaysia to deport North Korean detained in airport murder probe

A North Korean man identified by Malaysian police as Ri Jong Chol is taken to a police station in Sepang, Malaysia. Park Jung-ho/News1 via

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia will on Friday release and deport a North Korean held in custody by police investigating the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, Attorney General Mohamed Apandi Ali told Reuters on Thursday.

The attorney general said in a text message that there was insufficient evidence to charge Ri Jong Chol, who had been arrested in Kuala Lumpur four days after the Feb. 13 murder. Ri held a work permit that had been valid till Feb. 6, 2017.

Malaysia has charged a Indonesian woman and a Vietnamese woman with murder. Police also want to question seven other North Koreans, including a senior official in the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

