Media personnel film officials leaving in a car from the North Korea embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandra Radu

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong leaves a Sepang court after she was charged with the murder of North Korea Kim Jong Nam, in Malaysia March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandra Radu

A Hazmat team conducts checks at KLIA2 airport terminal in Sepang, Malaysia February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

North Korean suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder, Ri Jong Chol, leaves a Sepang police station to be deported, in Malaysia March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandra Radu

KUALA LUMPUR A North Korean suspect detained by Malaysia in connection with the bizarre airport murder of Kim Jong Nam will be deported to Pyongyang on Friday and not allowed back, the Malaysian deputy prime minister said on Friday.

"He was found not to have worked for the company where he was said to have worked, and instead was carrying out activities Malaysia will not stand for," Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told reporters.

Ri Jong Chol, a suspect in the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was taken to the immigration office wearing a bullet proof vest to prepare for his deportation.

Malaysia has said it does not have enough evidence to charge him.

Zahid also said Malaysia will investigate Glocom, a North Korea-linked company operating an arms business in the country.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Nick Macfie)