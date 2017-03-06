North Korea to expel Malaysian envoy in row over bizarre airport killing

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said on Monday it has designated the Malaysian ambassador to the country as "persona non grata" and demanded the envoy leave the country within 48 hours from 10 a.m. on Sunday, its official KCNA news agency said.

The report came as the North Korean ambassador to Malaysia was expelled from the Southeast Asian country in a diplomatic row over a probe into the bizarre airport killing of North Korean leader's half-brother. He was flying home via Beijing.