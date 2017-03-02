FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
North Korea says heart attack likely killed airport murder victim
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 2, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 6 months ago

North Korea says heart attack likely killed airport murder victim

Deputy Ambassador for North Korea Ri Tong Il speaks during a news conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York August 25, 2014.United Nations/Mark Garten/Handout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - North Korea said on Thursday there were strong indications that a heart attack may have killed the North Korean national who died at the Kuala Lumpur International airport.

Malaysia has said the man, identified as Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed with the super toxic nerve agent VX. North Korea has denied the dead man in Kim Jong Nam.

A former North Korean deputy ambassador to the United Nations said Ri Tong Il said samples of the toxic substance found in the autopsy should be sent to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

"If it is true that it was used, then the samples should be sent to the office of OPCW," he told reporters, on the alleged use of VX.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.