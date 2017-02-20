FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
North Korean envoy says cannot trust Malaysian probe
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 20, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 6 months ago

North Korean envoy says cannot trust Malaysian probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kuala LUMPUR (Reuters) - North Korea's envoy to Malaysia on Monday said the police investigation into last week's murder at Kuala Lumpur's main airport could not be trusted, and insisted the victim was not Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Whereas Malaysian authorities have identified the victim as Kim Jong Nam, North Korean ambassador Kang Chol told reporters the embassy had only ever identified the victim as Kim Chol, based on passport carried by the dead man.

"It has been seven days since the incident but there is no clear evidence on the cause of death and at the moment we cannot trust the investigation by the Malaysian police," said the ambassador, who had earlier been summoned by the Malaysian foreign ministry to explain other remarks doubting the probe's impartiality.

"The embassy has already identified his identity named Kim Chol, a DPRK citizen, as mentioned in his passports," he added.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.