Expelled North Korean envoy says Malaysia's 'extreme measures' harmed ties

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The North Korean ambassador expelled by Malaysia in a row over the investigation into the murder of the North Korean leader's half-brother said on Monday that the Malaysian government's actions had harmed bilateral ties.

"I express grave concern over the extreme measures taken by the Malaysian government, doing great harm to the bilateral relations," Ambassador Kang Chol told reporters at Kuala Lumpur International Airport as he prepared to leave the country.

Malaysia gave Kang 48 hours to leave on Saturday, following his failure to apologize for saying last month that North Korea cannot trust the Malaysian investigation into the death of Kim Jong Nam on Feb. 13. He had also accused Malaysia of "colluding with outside forces".