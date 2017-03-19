Malaysia expects more arrests in Kim Jong Nam murder probe: report

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian police are expected to make a few more arrests, including an "important person", in connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported on Sunday.

Police chief Khalid Abu Bakar declined to elaborate on details when speaking to the state media, adding that the arrests would be made at the appropriate time.

"I don't deny we are targeting new individuals including North Korean nationals involved in this murder and we will use all legal channels to apprehend them. Although I can't reveal who they are, we believe there is an 'important person' among them," he told state media.

The police chief did not respond immediately when contacted by Reuters for comment.

Malaysian police have previously identified eight North Koreans wanted for questioning in connection with the killing of Kim Jong Nam, some of them hiding in the North Korean embassy. A Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman have already been charged in the case.

Kim Jong Nam was killed on Feb. 13, when Malaysian police say two women smeared super toxic VX nerve agent on his face at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

On Thursday, police said Interpol issued a "red notice", the closest to an international arrest warrant, for four North Koreans wanted in connection with the murder.