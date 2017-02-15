FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
South Korea says believes half-brother of North Korean leader was murdered
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 15, 2017 / 1:54 AM / 6 months ago

South Korea says believes half-brother of North Korean leader was murdered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The South Korean government believes that Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was murdered in Malaysia, Unification Ministry spokesman Jeong Joon-hee told a news briefing on Wednesday.

The U.S. government strongly believes that Kim Jong Nam was murdered by North Korean agents, U.S. government sources said on Tuesday.

Asked if the murder of Kim was confirmed, Jeong said: "Yes, I have said it is confirmed."

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tony Munroe and Lincoln Feast

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.