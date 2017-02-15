FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Myanmar woman detained in probe into death of half-brother of North Korea leader: Bernama
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 15, 2017 / 9:18 AM / 6 months ago

Myanmar woman detained in probe into death of half-brother of North Korea leader: Bernama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian authorities have detained a woman from Myanmar in connection with the investigation into the death of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported on Wednesday.

The woman was detained in the low-cost terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Bernama reported, citing a deputy inspector general of police.

No other details were immediately available.

Malaysian police were not immediately available for comment.

South Korea's spy agency suspects two female North Korean agents assassinated the estranged half-brother of the North Korean leader on Tuesday, South Korean lawmakers in Seoul said earlier.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Robert Birsel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.