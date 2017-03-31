FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Malaysia says won't break ties with North Korea
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 31, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 5 months ago

Malaysia says won't break ties with North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said he will not sever ties with North Korea, state news agency Bernama reported on Friday, after a diplomatic row between the two countries ended this week.

Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of the North's leader Kim Jong Un, was murdered at Kuala Lumpur's airport on Feb. 13 in a bizarre assassination using toxic nerve agent, sparking a row between the two countries that had friendly relations before.

Three North Koreans wanted for questioning over the murder left Malaysia on Friday along with the body of Kim Jong Nam after Malaysia agreed a swap deal that saw nine Malaysians allowed to return home from Pyongyang.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Nick Macfie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.