6 months ago
Malaysia releases North Korea murder suspect from detention
#World News
March 3, 2017 / 1:32 AM / 6 months ago

Malaysia releases North Korea murder suspect from detention

North Korean suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder, Ri Jong Chol, leaves a Sepang police station to be deported, in Malaysia March 3, 2017.Alexandra Radu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The North Korean suspect held over the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of the North's leader, was released from a detention centre and driven away in a police convoy, a Reuters witness said.

Ri Jong Chol, who had been held after the killing of Kim on Feb. 13, was expected to be taken to the immigration office to be prepared for deportation to North Korea, according Malaysian officials speaking to Reuters on Thursday.

Ri was detained a few days after the killing, but Malaysia's attorney-general told Reuters on Thursdaythat he would be released due to insufficent evidence. A Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman have been charged with murder, but police have identified seven other North Koreans they want in connection with the killing.

Reporting by Angie Teo, Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

