6 months ago
South Korea PM calls security meeting over death of North Korean leader's half-brother
#World News
February 14, 2017 / 11:39 PM / 6 months ago

South Korea PM calls security meeting over death of North Korean leader's half-brother

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's prime minister will preside over a national security council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the death of the North Korean leader's estranged half-brother in Malaysia, an official at the prime minister's office said.

The meeting will take place at 8.50 a.m. Seoul time (2350 GMT Tuesday).

Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was found dead in Malaysia, according to Malaysia's police. U.S. and South Korean government sources have told Reuters he had been murdered, without giving further details.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait

