6 months ago
South Korea says believes North Korean regime involved in Kim Jong Nam murder
#World News
February 19, 2017 / 9:13 AM / 6 months ago

South Korea says believes North Korean regime involved in Kim Jong Nam murder

Kim Jong Nam arrives at Beijing airport in Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 11, 2007. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Sunday it believed the North Korean regime was behind the murder of the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"We believe the North Korean regime is behind this incident considering five suspects are North Koreans" Jeong Joon-hee, spokesman at the South Korea's Unification Ministry that handles inter-Korea affairs, told a briefing.

But Jeong declined to give further information.

Malaysia police said earlier that they had arrested a North Korean man in connection to the murder of Kim Jong Nam, but four other North Korean suspects fled Malaysia.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar

