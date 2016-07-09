FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe says North Korea missile launch should be strongly condemned: Kyodo
July 9, 2016 / 4:43 AM / a year ago

Japan PM Abe says North Korea missile launch should be strongly condemned: Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe speaks to voters on the last day of campaigning for the July 10 upper house election in Tokyo, Japan July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - North Korea’s firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile is a “clear challenge to U.N. Security Council resolutions,” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday, according to Kyodo news agency.

The launch comes a day after the U.S. and South Korea pledged to deploy an anti-missile system to counter threats from Pyongyang, and two days after the North warned it was planning its toughest response to what it deemed a “declaration of war” by the United States.

“We should strongly condemn the launch by working with the international community,” Abe told reporters, the agency said.

Abe also said the missile launch did not gravely affect Japan’s national security, it added.

Saturday’s launch appeared to have failed in the early stages of flight, South Korea’s military said.

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

