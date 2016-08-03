FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe: North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan's security
#World News
August 3, 2016 / 2:30 AM / a year ago

Japan PM Abe: North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan's security

File Photo: Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe attends a debate with rival party leaders ahead of July 10 upper house election in Tokyo, Japan, June 21, 2016.Thomas Peter/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the launch of a North Korean missile that landed in or near Japanese waters was a grave threat to Japan's security and that Tokyo had protested strongly.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its western region in to the sea off its east coast early on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of launches in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Paul Tait

