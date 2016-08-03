Japan PM Abe: North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan's security

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the launch of a North Korean missile that landed in or near Japanese waters was a grave threat to Japan's security and that Tokyo had protested strongly.
North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its western region in to the sea off its east coast early on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of launches in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Paul Tait