a year ago
Missile launch shows North Korea has ambition to attack others: South Korea
August 3, 2016 / 1:54 AM / a year ago

Missile launch shows North Korea has ambition to attack others: South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A missile launched by North Korea early on Wednesday that landed in or near Japanese waters shows North Korea's "ambition to attack neighboring countries", an official at South Korea's joint chiefs of staff of said.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its western region into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of launches in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The missile appeared to be a medium-range Rodong missile which flew for about 1,000 km (620 miles), the official said.

Reporting by James Pearson and Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait

